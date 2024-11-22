Tampa’s Britton Plaza Sold To NYC Developers

It’s been long rumored that Britton Plaza could potentially be sold to developers and remade into a new updated area. With many businesses in the plaza leaving and no new stores moving in their place, it left many residents wondering why. Well, now we finally have some answers and it means good news to residents who live in South Tampa.

Britton Plaza Sold To NYC Developers:

The first major store to leave Britton Plaza was Stein Mart during Covid. It was shocking that they were downsizing especially since the store was always so popular but they eventually left. Since then, no business has moved into that retail space and it’s been years. Recently, more stores have been leaving the area and rumor was that the owners were not renewing leases. Big Lots later closed its doors and then it was Beall’s Outlet located right next to Publix.

According to TampaTomorrow, “Earlier this year, we learned that a commercial brokerage team based in Miami, working with CBRE, was tasked with marketing the 30 acres of land encompassing Britton Plaza in South Tampa. Many speculated that, if placed in the right hands, the site could become South Tampa’s version of Midtown Tampa—South Tampa style.” Brixmor Property Group is a real estate investment trust based in NYCwho are partners to 5,000 retailers. This list includes some big names like Kroger Company, Publix Super Markets, and more.

The long-standing rumor was that Midtown bought Britton Plaza to make it a similar concept. However, this idea is leaving residents upset that they could potentially be building more apartments. Many residents are excited to see the plaza be revamped but others are worried about it. They are not happy about the idea of a bigger build in the Britton Plaza area. Especially if it bring more apartments for the over developed area.

Meredith Andrade

Meredith’s outgoing personality has led to many other opportunities including being featured in the NY Post twice, Huffington Post, reality television shows, commercials, and magazines, and even earned a spot-on Dancing with the Stars Tampa edition. In her spare time, Meredith loves showing her support with local charities by hosting and attending community events and spending time with her family and friends. You can read Meredith’s content about local Tampa restaurants, crazy Florida man/woman stories, and recommendations of things-to-do.