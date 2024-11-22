Did This Dad Really Fall Through The Ceiling Or Was It Staged?

Did This Dad Really Fall Through The Ceiling Or Was It Staged? (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Did this dad really fall through the ceiling or was it staged? The video is going viral online and it has started a huge debate.

We’ve talked about how people will do anything for clicks or to go viral these days. Sometimes it’s more obvious than others. You really have to be careful with what you trust online. Seeing is not always believing. Some of the videos you see are actually staged and aren’t real. They’re just as scripted as your favorite TV shows. Could this video be one of those examples?

Real Or Staged: Did This Dad Really Fall Through The Ceiling?

In the viral video, a mom was recording her review of an interactive learning toy along with her child for her social media page. However, things quickly turned chaotic. Kristen Bost’s husband ended up crashing through the ceiling during the video. She’s seen grabbing her 3-year-old son as her husband’s legs swing back and forth just like the chandelier. You can see insulation rain down onto the family sitting on the bed. Thankfully, he landed on the mattress so it was a soft landing.

However, not everyone is buying it. Some can’t believe the timing of it and feel like something is off. What do you think? Was it all just a coincidence and good timing that she happened to be recording when this happened? Or was the whole thing staged and set-up so they could go viral? Check out the viral video shared by Inside Edition on YouTube below.

What do you think? Was it set-up and staged or was it legit? I’m skeptical because she’s clearly an influencer and I wouldn’t put it beyond them to do something like this. Sure, it’s funny either way and can entertain you. But people are determined to get to the bottom of this mystery. What are your thoughts?

I’m thinking this has to be fake. They are all terrible actors! Everything about it screams fake. Also, you have to notice the position of the camera. If she was reading to her kid wouldn’t it be up close and focused on him? Choosing to set the camera up to include the ceiling seems like an odd decision if you aren’t expecting someone to come crashing through it. I’m thinking this couple was looking for some internet fame. What do you think? Watch the video again and pay attention to their acting. It’s terrible! I refuse to believe that this is legit. It just doesn’t add up and something is certainly fishy here.

