Junk Food Round-Up: Everything Bagel Mac-And-Cheese, McRib Sauce, And Fireball Stockings

Junk Food Round-Up: Everything Bagel Mac-And-Cheese, McRib Sauce, And Fireball Stockings (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

There are many exciting new treats to feature in the latest Junk Food Round-Up. Do any of these sound appetizing to you?

Today, we’ll be highlighting some trending new products in the Junk Food Round-Up. Of course, they don’t always end up being as tasty as developers expected them to be. Other times, it’s not a surprise at all. How do you think Everything Bagel Mac-And-Cheese sounds? How about a half-gallon jug of McRib Sauce from McDonald’s? Finally, there’s Fireball Christmas Stockings. Any of these grab your attention? Let’s dive in for the latest Junk Food Round-Up on Dave & Chuck The Freak!

Would You Be Willing To Try This Junk Food?

Sour Patch Oreos were a bad idea from the start. That should have never been a thing and it should have been identified as a bad idea long before it hit store shelves. Could any of these suffer the same fate? Or could they end up taking off? Only time will tell.

First, Kraft will be releasing a limited edition Everything Bagel version of their classic and popular mac-and-cheese. Just in case Spongebob shapes weren’t good enough, they’re getting even weirder. You can’t blame them for trying, though. Everything Bagel seasoning is all the rage right now. It’s not just found on bagels any more but also dips and more! If you like the taste and flavor then there’s no reason you shouldn’t like it on mac-and-cheese. Personally, I’m not a fan of mac-and-cheese and that fake cheese makes me want to gag. Judge me if you will but I can’t do it. So, I’ll be passing on this Everything Bagel Mac-And-Cheese but what do you think?

Next, the McRib is returning to McDonald’s on December 3rd and McDonald’s has found an interesting way to celebrate. They’ll be selling half-gallon jugs of McRib sauce for only $20! So, if you’re a big fan of the limited snack then this is definitely for you! This would allow you to make your own McRibs at home or use the sauce on anything you choose! Beef, pork, eggs–whatever! I thought they retired the McRib but it’s coming back again. If you’ve never tried it then you have to give it a shot, it’s worth trying.

Finally, Fireball is selling special Christmas stockings that come pre-loaded with a full bottle of cinnamon whiskey. There’s even a spout at the bottom that you can pour from! I know several people who would love to have this hanging from their mantel.

Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.

5 Best Fast Food Items On The Value Menu

Today, there are seemingly unlimited options in the fast food landscape. You have options for burgers, chicken sandwiches, tacos, and more. Anything you want you can have. When you’re on-the-go and looking for a quick bite, there’s nothing better than the value menu. Every fast food restaurant has one. Here are the best fast food items on the value menu.

We all know that fast food is appealing because of its low price and easy access. With prices for combos on the rise, I find myself looking at the value menu more often than ever before. I need to save where I can!

McDonald's

Some burgers from McDonald’s (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Best Of The Best

I have spent so much time in drive-thrus that I think I could be considered an expert witness in a court case, at this point. I’ve seen delicious items come and go, prices climb, and experiences all the promos and deals. Why did KFC get rid of the Twister? When will McDonald’s bring back the famous Snack Wraps? These are all questions I ask every day, and sadly have no answers for. However, one day…we will get them back. I truly believe it in my heart of hearts.

I could go on and on about my love for the value menu. I’d say at least once a week I think back on my high school days when the Junior Bacon Cheeseburger from Wendy’s was only 99 cents. Do you remember that? 99 cents! It was amazing. Now, the price for one JBC is closer to $3 than it is 99 cents. I feel like this is the new version of that old “back in my day, we’d walk 2 miles to school up hill both ways! stories your grandparents would tell. Now, these stories are all about how low the value menu prices were back in our day. “When I was your age, every item on the dollar menu was a dollar!”

After years of research, I’ve finally identified the best of the best when it comes to value menus. On this list, you’ll find burgers, chicken sandwiches, tacos, and even some items that fall into the ‘miscellaneous’ category. Without further delay, let’s get to the list!

The 5 Best Fast Food Items On The Value Menu

Snack Wraps Heidi Klum

Super model Heidi Klum poses with Snack Wraps (Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

  • Junior Bacon Cheeseburger (JBC) - Wendy's

    Bacon…mayo…crispy lettuce…what’s not to love? It’s one of the best sandwiches in fast food, and it’s on the value menu.

  • McChicken - McDonald's

    It never misses. Of all the value menu chicken sandwiches, none are better than the McChicken.

    McChicken from McDonald's

    DES PLAINES, IL – OCTOBER 24: In this photo illustration, a McChicken sandwich sits with typical Dollar Menu items sold at a McDonald’s restaurant on October 24, 2013 in Des Plaines, Illinois. McDonald’s has announced it will make changes to its low-priced Dollar Menu, which includes items like coffee, small fries, hamburgers and apple pies. The new menu, dubbed the Dollar Menu and More, will offer some higher priced options such as the grilled Onion Cheddar Burger and a McChicken sandwich. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

  • Whopper Jr. - Burger King

    It’s actually an impressive size! I mean, have you seen the size of the OG Whopper? It lives up to its name, that’s for sure. The Jr. works perfectly fine for me.

  • Spicy Potato Soft Taco - Taco Bell

    It’s delicious and it’s only a dollar. Remember when value menus used to be dollar menus? *audible sigh* I do. Taco Bell is keeping the tradition alive.

  • Cheese Curds - Culver's

    It’s a rare treat to enjoy Culver’s Cheese Curds. It’s a rare treat to enjoy cheese curds, at all. You can get fries anywhere, but you can’t get curds at every drive-thru. If I drive by a Culver’s I have to stop and get some.

