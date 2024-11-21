Jason Bonham on Being Let Go From Sammy Hagar’s Band

Jason Bonham was unceremoniously let go from Sammy Hagar’s band recently after serving as its drummer for the past 10 years. Bonham explained he left Hagar’s recent Best of All Worlds tour in order to care for his mother, who suffered a stroke that resulted in going into a coma. Renowned drummer Kenny Aronoff filled in for Bonham, but now Aronoff is the apparent full-time drummer for Hagar.

Bonham detailed the parting of ways in a new interview with Ultimate Classic Rock. He said Hagar called to inform him that he was opting to go with Aronoff for upcoming dates. Bonham expressed being “a little shocked,” “a little sad,” and that he “got a little upset” by the situation. However, he said that he still speaks with Hagar and is grateful for working with him for the past decade.

“Honestly, the guy has taught me so much — about business, being positive,” said Bonham. ” … He really helped me in that aspect big-time, and business sense and never taking no for an answer, always believing in yourself.”

On the plus side for Bonham: He noted his mother is doing much better and that she’ll “be around for a lot longer.”

Bonham was around Hagar and bandmate Michael Anthony during a pivotal time in their lives following the death of former bandmate Eddie Van Halen in 2020. Famously, he performed with Hagar and Anthony during the PPV event Birthday Bash 2020 honoring the Red Rocker’s birthday, which happened two days after EVH’s death.

During an appearance on WCSX’s Big Jim’s House, Bonham detailed the mood of that day saying, “You have to remember that we had a rehearsal two days before [Eddie died], and we were on a high because we hadn’t seen each other for such a long time, and it was so great. And then the next day we get the news, and then we got to play. So, no matter how great we felt, we felt a huge sadness.”

Bonham added, “Just as a fan, my sadness was there, but looking at Mikey and Sammy, and Mikey, in particular, was devastated. And so was Sam, but Mikey…I could just tell.”

Bonham continued, “When it came to showtime, they just were like, ‘This is a celebration of the music. Let’s go out and do what he would want us to do.’ And that was it. It was a very tough [show.] We wanted to be so excited at the time. We gave it everything we had. It is what it was, and I think that came across. But yeah we were sad.”

