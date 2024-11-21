Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Dave and Chuck The Freak

Virginia Woman Has Husband Disembowel A Pizza Worker Over Wrong Order

Author Dave & Chuck the Freak and Cort Freeman
Virginia Woman Has Husband Disembowel A Pizza Worker Over Wrong Order (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Did a Virginia woman have her husband disembowel a pizza worker over a wrong order? That’s what she’s been accused of!

Can you imagine being stabbed and disemboweled over a wrong order? A simple tiny mistake and it ends in your getting stabbed at your place of work? That would be horrible! Unfortunately that’s the position one worker at a MOD Pizza in Norfolk, Virginia found himself in. Thankfully, the injuries were considered non-life threatening but that doesn’t mean they weren’t incredibly shocking!

Did A Virginia Woman Have Her Husband Disembowel A Pizza Worker Over A Wrong Order?

We all make mistakes at work. Sometimes it goes unnoticed and sometimes it has huge consequences. You’d think mistakes happen all the time at pizza places. How often do you order fast food and your order ends up being incorrect? I think it’s safe to say at one point or another it has happened to all of us. However, not all of us end up reacting the way these 2 did. Or should I say overreacting? That seems much more appropriate given the circumstances.

According to Daily Mail, 45-year-old Catherine Harper and her 47-year-old husband Corey Harper have been charged by officers in Norfolk after a 24-year-old employee at MOD Pizza was stabbed this week. Reports say the incident happened around 2pm when the unidentified male victim was stabbed across his torso. The cut sounds like it was pretty bad. Daily Mail reports that the stab wound exposed the victim’s intestines and the violent nature of the injury led a judge to deny Harper’s bond and keep him locked up.

Again, the employees injuries are described as non-life threatening and he was taken to the hospital. Both Catherine and Corey have been charged with malicious wounding and Corey was given an additional charge of brandishing a firearm, per Daily Mail.

It sounds like the whole thing started when Catherine went to the store and got into a heated argument with the employee over a botched order. She then called her husband, Corey, to handle the situation and when he arrived he started stabbing, per Daily Mail. A neighbor sounded surprised to hear the couple was involved in a situation like that (anytime a neighbor appears in a news story like this they’re always shocked to hear that their neighbor was involved and never saw it coming it sounds like) telling Daily Mail, “I’m surprised, this is a quiet neighborhood and we’re all friends here. I would think that is out of character from what I know about them, but like I said, I know them as a neighbor.” You can see both of their mugshots provided by the Norfolk City Jail below.

Catherine Harper and Corey Harper mugshots
Norfolk City Jail
Catherine Harper and Corey Harper mugshots (via Norfolk City Jail)

Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.

5 Food Delivery Horror Stories Heard On Dave & Chuck The Freak

Look, we’ve all been there. It’s been a long day and the last thing you want to do is cook a meal. So, we turn to a delivery service. Or, at least we used to. We might not do that anymore after hearing about these stories. Here are 5 food delivery horror stories heard on Dave & Chuck The Freak.

After hearing these stories, you might be tempted to start cooking more at home. You never know what people might do with your food!

5 Food Delivery Horror Stories Heard On Dave & Chuck The Freak

Trusting a stranger to do anything can be a tough ask. I won’t let a stranger watch my dog. That’s something I know I need to trust you with before asking you to do. Actually, I won’t even ask many of my friends to do a task like that. Additionally, asking a stranger to house sit can be a dangerous ask. Now, I’m supposed to trust them with my food? In their own vehicle? That’s tough.

A lot can go wrong with a stranger picking up your food and handling it. First, they could obviously eat your food. A 10 piece nugget can very quickly turn into a 9 piece. Maybe they won’t take a full nugget. They could just steal one fry. Hey, you’ll never notice. They could also take a sip of your beverage.

However, consuming your food isn’t the only bad thing they can do. They can spit on it. They can put their hands in it. There are no shortage of the weird things they could do to it. Sure, companies have started taking measures to prevent stuff like this happening. They’ll staple or tape your bag shut. There’s no a protective film over beverage cups. However, it doesn’t seem to be enough. Drivers are still out there doing stuff–and getting caught doing it.

Here are 5 examples of food delivery horror stories as heard on Dave & Chuck The Freak!

  • Guy Finds Poop In His Delivery Order

    There are many things you can find in your delivery order. The last thing you want to find? Probably poop. Well, it happened. I can’t imagine the horror at realizing that. Certainly, I would never order from a food delivery service again. That would be it for me.

    READ THE FULL STORY HERE!

  • Delivery Driver Gets Held Hostage After Delivering Cold Kabab

    Personally, when I order a kabab I want it to be hot. Turns out, I’m not alone. A delivery driver was held hostage after delivering a cold kabab to a customer! Now, I’ve never taken it that far. However, I do understand the frustration. Where were you? Why isn’t this hot? I’d have so many questions. However, I would still eat it. I can microwave it myself. It’s not worth going to jail over.

    READ THE FULL STORY HERE!

  • DoorDash Driver Busted Eating Customer's Cookies

    We talked about this earlier. One of the risks you take asking someone else to deliver your food is they could end up eating some of it. Sometimes, they’ll get away with it. There’s no way to tell it was them who ate it. Maybe the restaurant just forgot to give it to you? However, there are times where the evidence is right there. Right on the delivery driver’s face. That’s what happened here. Watch as she hilariously busts him for it.

    READ THE FULL STORY HERE!

  • A DoorDasher Jumped To Conclusions And Left An Angry Note In A Customer's Bag

    Well, this is embarrassing. I’ve got second hand embarrassment from this. Definitely major cringe. This delivery driver assumed she wasn’t going to receive a tip and left a nasty note for the customer. However, she failed to consider the possibility of a cash tip. Well, by the time she realized that it was too late. Watch the humiliating video below!

    READ FULL STORY HERE!

  • Herd Of Cows Chase DoorDash Driver

    Now, this story is different. Turns out, not every delivery horror story is scary for the customer. Sometimes, it can be scary for the driver! They could meet a strange customer. They could get mugged for their money or food. Or, they could be chased by a gang of cows. That’s something straight out of a horror movie. Well, it happened!

    READ THE FULL STORY HERE!

Sign me for Dave &amp; Chuck The Freak's 'Unsolicited' Email Newsletter!

Join now to receive the Dave &amp; Chuck The Freak's 'Unsolicited' Email Newsletter. You'll get access to recaps of the best stories of the week, the Peep Show of the week, as well as weekly 'Street Bits' episodes, an uncensored Dave & Chuck the Freak exclusive, available only to subscribers.

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.

Author Dave & Chuck the Freak and Cort Freeman
Category:
Tags:
,

More Dave and Chuck the Freak

Load More