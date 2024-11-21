Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Man Discovers ‘Cold’ Is Actually Flesh-Eating Bug Attacking His Butt

Man Discovers 'Cold' Is Actually Flesh-Eating Bug Attacking His Butt (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

A man woke up with what he thought was a common cold but it turned out to be a flesh-eating bug attacking his butt! You don’t want that to happen to you.

Can you imagine having that happen? The common cold is exactly what it sounds like–common. It happens all the time and is nothing to worry about. What’s not as common and popular? A flesh-eating bug going to town on your backside. Unfortunately, that’s what this man ended up having happen to him. Thankfully, they were able to identify the issue and he’s now slowly getting back to normal. However, it’s not going to be easy and sounds like there’s a lot of work ahead.

Did A Man Have A Flesh-Eating Bug Attack His Butt?

According to Daily Star, 55-year-old Simon English thought he had caught a virus from his wife, Kay, who works as a teaching assistant. If you have a kid in school or work in a school then you know how common the common cold can be. It’s surprising if you don’t get it! However, he started knowing his symptoms were getting worse–the fever, the cough, and the fatigue. It didn’t take very long for him to realize that something was not right. So, he did the smart thing and went to the hospital. Too often do people ignore the issue or put off going to the hospital and that often only makes things worse!

Doctors were able to diagnose English with necrotizing fasciitis, which is a bacterial infection that causes parts of soft tissue to die, per Daily Star. He ended up being stuck in the ICU for 3 months because of it! He has since had 2 skin grafts on his butt and temporary stoma surgery and now he’s slowly getting back to normal.

Simon tells Daily Star, “It’s quite scary when you think about this bug, really–I now look like a shark’s taken a bite out of my ar*e. I ended up looking like I was about 70-years-old, after lying in bed for weeks. My nurse told me if I’d left it any longer before going to the hospital, I wouldn’t be here now. I came so close to dying.” See!? Go to the hospital if you think something is wrong! Don’t ignore it!

In addition to those surgeries, he also underwent an emergency colostomy to aid in the healing process due to the severity of the infection caused by the bug. He’s now waiting on a reversal procedure that’s expected to take place down the road. He was discharged back in June and continues to make strides to get back to normal.

You can see some pictures of the injury by clicking here.

Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.

7 Of The Wildest Animals Caught On Tape Stories From Dave & Chuck The Freak

We talk about all sorts of wild topics on Dave & Chuck “The Freak.” There are wild crimes, wild people, and wild animals. Now, we’re going to focus on the wild animals and headlines they’ve made. Here are 7 of the wildest animals caught on tape stories heard on Dave & Chuck “The Freak!”

Animals are marvelous to watch. Sometimes it’s for their beauty, often it’s for their mystery, and then there are times that animals are absolutely wilding out. These are those types of stories! Let’s dive in!

7 Wildest Animals Caught On Tape Stories From Dave & Chuck The Freak

First, it’s not always the predators that are behaving in ways that end up in the news. It can be the smallest and most innocent of animals…or, sure, it could be a violent predator. Sometimes, the animals are behaving a specific way completely unprovoked, other times they’re responding to something a person has done. If you mess around with wild animals, there’s a good chance you’re going to find out why that’s a terrible idea.

Typically, these kinds of endings can be avoided. A good way to not end up the star of a news story alongside a wild animal? Keep a safe distance. You’ll notice in most of these stories and videos, the problems could have been avoided if people just used a little bit of common sense. Don’t antagonize wild animals and be careful if you’re close to the animal. Especially if it’s significantly bigger than you!

Below, we’ve put together 7 of the wildest animal stories shared on Dave & Chuck “The Freak.” However, you can find many more at DaveAndChuckTheFreak.com or by listening to the podcast! In these stories, we’ll come across a wide variety of animals. Some of them can only be found far, far away. Most can be found somewhere in North America. While others could be right in our backyard. Or, already in the house! There’s even an animal that’s a repeat offender, and you’d never guess which animal it is! Find out below!

  • Guests Witness 'Wild' Sex Act At Disney's Animal Kingdom

    You never know what you might see when you’re at the most Magical Place On Earth. It could be a breathtaking display of fireworks, or something more unexpected. These guests witnessed a ‘wild’ sex act at Disney’s Animal Kingdom!

    I suppose you could say it’s merely “The Circle Of Life.” However, these guests definitely got more than they bargained for. They left with a story they’ll be able to share forever.

  • Moose Is Loose: Moose Chases Skiers Down Mountain

    Skiers and snowboarders in Wyoming got a big surprise from Mother Nature! Watch as a large moose chases skiers down a mountain in Jackson Hole, Wyoming!

    It would be incredibly frightening! You’re on a mountain and there’s really only one way to go: down. Check out this viral video below!

  • Herd Of Cows Chase DoorDash Driver

    One could say these cows had some serious beef. Watch as a herd of cows chase a DoorDash driver in Wisconsin.

    Now, this might be common in Wisconsin. I know they love their cows and cheese there. However, anywhere else this is incredibly rare!

  • Have You Ever Heard Of A Mosquito Tornado?

    Insects are annoying. We all know that. However, what we don’t all know about is a thing called a Mosquito Tornado. It’s probably something we should know about. Sure, insects can be annoying. However, this sounds extreme!

    I shutter even thinking about the name Mosquito Tornado. So, what is it? Check out the story in the Tweet above!

  • Woman Drove Around With A Hidden Rattlesnake In Her Car For Two Weeks

    You never know what might be in your car. Maybe there’s something you lost of misplaced months ago. There could also be a bee trapped inside, or something inconvenient and scary. However, a bee being stuck in the car doesn’t compare to this. A woman reportedly drove around with a hidden rattlesnake in her car for two weeks! See more on the story, along with a video, above!

  • Moose Charges At Men Who Ignored Pleas To Leave Animal Alone

    Well, some people just don’t listen. Eventually, they’ll learn their lesson. It looks like these two men certainly will be learning theirs. Watch this video where a moose charges at men who ignored repeated pleas to leave the wild animal alone. Watch these guys get what they had coming in the link above!

  • A Tourist Fights With A Feisty Kangaroo At An Australian Wildlife Park

    Ugh. Americans already have a bad reputation around the world, and this isn’t going to help! An American Tourist got into a fight in Australia…with a kangaroo. Granted, the kangaroo seemed to initiate things. However, I’m sure America will still take the blame on this one. Check out the fight in the link above!

