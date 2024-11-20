Man Steals Underwear To Hang On His ‘Masturbation Tree’

A man in Thailand was busted stealing underwear to hang on his “masturbation tree.” Now, he’s been arrested after the tree was discovered.

Well, it’s that time of the year when people are starting to get out their Christmas trees to decorate for the holiday. However, this tree is a bit different. Sure, it’s still decorated just like a Christmas tree would be. Only instead of ornaments and tinsel this tree is decorated with stolen underwear and is known as his “masturbation tree.” This story is certainly one-of-a-kind.

Did A Man Steal Underwear To Hang On His ‘Masturbation Tree?’

A masturbation tree would be a wild thing to discover. I had never known it was a thing. Of course, it’s not as popular as Christmas trees but that doesn’t mean they don’t exist.

According to Metro, 27-year-old Ophas Chuenjit was arrested after a passerby discovered the strange tree in the woods near his home in Kamphaeng Phet which is in central Thailand. The suspect admitted that when he was drunk he would help himself to underwear belonging to people nearby. That included the underwear of women, men, the elderly, and more. Colonel Somchai Mongkonwong tells Metro, “The suspect would sniff the private garments while masturbating and would discard them once the odour of the owners had faded. He would hang them on the bamboo clump behind the hospital.”

The discovery of the masturbation tree was made by 55-year-old Rangsan Jaisaen who noticed it and thought it was so unusual he decided to call the police. Now people in the village and nearby villages have answers as to what happened to their missing underwear. It sounds like they’ve been complaining about it being stolen for a while. 6 villagers who think that Chuenjit stole their underwear have now filed complaints against him. He has been charged with stealing and could end up spending 5 years in jail and a hefty fine. Metro reports that the underwear has since been cleaned and taken to the police station as evidence.

You can see some pictures of the village and the masturbation tree by clicking here. This would be crazy to find. We all lose socks and that’s very common but we often blame the dryer for eating them. Same with underwear, I’m constantly losing pairs and have no idea where they end up. Never would I imagine that someone has been stealing them. That would never even cross my mind!

