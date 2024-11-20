Masturbation Tree

A Man in Thailand Created a Masturbation Tree

We’ve seen some crazy things on the show and encountered some wild perverts. Today’s pervert did something that we have never seen before. Dave told us that it was going to be unlike anything we’ve talked about before, and he wasn’t lying. I’m sure none of you reading this have ever seen a masturbation tree either.

According to Metro, 27-year-old Ophas Chuenjit was arrested after a passerby discovered the strange tree in the woods near his home in Kamphaeng Phet which is in central Thailand. The suspect admitted that when he was drunk he would help himself to underwear belonging to people nearby. That included the underwear of women, men, the elderly, and more. Colonel Somchai Mongkonwong tells Metro, “The suspect would sniff the private garments while masturbating and would discard them once the odour of the owners had faded. He would hang them on the bamboo clump behind the hospital.”

A masturbation tree? Dave was right. We have never talked about a person with a masturbation tree. It’s crazy to think that he wouldn’t throw them away after stealing and sniffing them. He obviously enjoyed to have some sort of trophy. The tree outside of his house was his personal trophy case.

We see some video of the clean-up crew dealing with the undergarments and it looks gross. We notice one of the people isn’t wearing any gloves during the clean-up. You can only imagine what nasty things he’s going to end up with on his hands.

This guy in Thailand had a perversion we’ve heard of before, but the tree changed the game. Will we see more perverted shrines popping up now that this man has broken the mold? It’s a mixed bag for us. We hope so because then we’ll talk about it. But, we also hope not because what a disgusting thing to do!