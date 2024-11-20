Florida Woman Arrested After Reportedly Pulling A Taser And Knife On Family

A Florida woman was arrested after reportedly pulling a taser and a knife on her mother and daughter. She tried to barricade them in the house!

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident. Now, the Florida woman is facing charges for assault with a deadly weapon after the domestic disturbance involving threats with a taser and a knife. It happened in Coral Springs, Florida and it sounds like this family isn’t going to have the best Thanksgiving together, if they’re able to get together at all anymore.

Why Did A Florida Woman Threaten Her Family With A Taser?

According to Coral Springs Talk, 61-year-old Cheryl Hyatt, of Coral Springs, became irate when her daughter expressed a desire to leave and live with her father. It sounds like things eventually escalated to the point where Hyatt allegedly retrieved a taser and a knife and then pointed it at her daughter and 90-year-old mother and asked, “who’s first?” That would be scary! Sounds like Cheryl is a woman you do not want to make angry–you won’t like her when she’s angry.

Coral Springs Talk reports that she then tried to barricade the front door with a chair to prevent her family members from leaving. However, the daughter was able to escape through the garage and the grandmother was eventually able to remove the barricade and exit out of the front door. When law enforcement arrived they found a pink Taser and a kitchen knife near Hyatt’s wheelchair inside the residence. CSPD’s report indicated that video evidence showed Hyatt shouting, “I have a Taser! I have pepper spray! Who’s first?” while approaching her daughter and mother. In the video, Coral Springs Talk reports the victim can be heard pleading for someone to call 911.

Hyatt was transported to Broward Health Coral Springs for a medical evaluation before being booked at Broward County Main Jail. You can see her mugshot provided by the Broward County Main Jail below.

