First-Ever Dog-Friendly Cruise to Sail Out Of Port Tampa Bay

A groundbreaking voyage for dog lovers is set to sail from Port Tampa Bay, as Cruise Tails and Expedia Cruises from West Orlando team up to bring the first-ever dog-friendly cruise to fruition. This cool new voyage will feature 250 dogs and their owners aboard the Margaritaville at Sea’s The Islander.

This new cruise offers a unique chance for pet owners to board on a luxury vacation without leaving their furry friends behind. The collaboration between Cruise Tails, a dog-focused travel agency, and Expedia Cruises ensures that this fun and special journey is designed with both humans and their pets in mind.

According to WFLA.com, during the cruise, dogs and their owners will enjoy a variety of features and activities, including dog shows, training, costume contests and many other fun things for owners to enjoy with their furry companion. However, their spot on the ship that dogs will not be allowed like the casino & pool deck.

The new cruise offers a stress-free, relaxing escape with an itinerary that includes attractive stops at tropical destinations, all while making sure that dogs are treated just as good as the passengers aboard. Whether lounging on deck, enjoying a walk on the beach, or simply relaxing in pet-friendly accommodations, this cruise promises a vacation experience that’s both fun and memorable for humans and dogs alike.

This groundbreaking venture is expected to open the door for more dog-friendly travel options in the future, allowing pet owners to enjoy cruises without the hassle of leaving their beloved pets behind with family, friends, or dog daycare. The Islander cruise promises to be a trendsetter in pet travel, setting a new standard for pet-inclusive vacations at sea. I will consider taking my dog Charlie because I always feel bad going on vacation without him. This would be a great experience for both of us.