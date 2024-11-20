Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Are These The Best ‘Guy Cry Movies’ Of All-Time?

Author Dave & Chuck the Freak and Cort Freeman
Are These The Best 'Guy Cry Movies' Of All-Time?

What are the biggest “Guy Cry movies’ of all-time? You know, the movies that will always make dudes cry and weep.

Who says real men don’t cry? That’s patently false. We cry and we cry often. Sometimes it can be a touching moment, it might be a song, or it can be one of our go-to Guy Cry movies. Of course, movies can make anyone cry. It doesn’t matter if you’re a man, woman, non-binary, or a child–movies and entertainment can make you cry. Yet, there is a subset category called Guy Cry Movies that cover more masculine topics (sports, war, etc.) that can also tug on the heart strings and bring even the strongest man to tears. The Ringer came up with the top Guy Cry Movies of all-time, do you agree with their list?

What Are The Best Guy Cry Movies Ever?

Now that you’re familiar with what Guy Cry movies are, what comes to mind? Take a second and think of your personal examples. In the meantime, we’ll share the list from The Ringer. Their list starts off with Furious 7, a movie synonymous with crying because of that final scene and saying goodbye to Paul Walker. It’s accompanied by “See You Again” by Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa and often brings tears to the eyes of viewers. It deserves to be on the list.

Next, there’s Armageddon starring Bruce Willis. Yes, that deserves a spot on the list. I’m not going to spoil anything, but if you know you know. Also featured on the Top 5 of The Ringer‘s list is Interstellar, Click, and Good Will Hunting. Oh, man. Click gets me every time. Don’t be mean to your loved ones! Don’t take them for granted. You don’t expect an Adam Sandler movie to bring you to tears but this one does every time it seems like.

Then, the top 10 is rounded out with Braveheart, The Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile, Frequency, and The Iron Giant. I totally forgot about The Iron Giant! That was a great movie. Some recent movies ended up making the list like The Iron Claw and Logan. Gladiator was also on the list and I can’t wait to see the highly anticipated sequel.

You can see the full list from The Ringer here. What do you think is missing? Remember The Titans didn’t appear in the Top 20 and I feel like it deserves a spot on the list. What do you think?

Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.

5 Of The Best Dad Movies Of All-Time

What are the best dad movies of all-time? Everyone has their own opinion and there are lots to choose from!

To celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday, we came up with a list of 5 of the best dad movies of all-time. Did you favorite make the list? Check it out below!

Are These The 5 Best Dad Movies Of All-Time?

Certainly, there are no shortage of dad movies out there. However, what makes a “dad movie?” Does the plot have to be centered around a dad? Does it have to be a family movie? Can it be a dad buddy movie? Could it just be a movie that you watched with dad? Short answer: yes. There’s no real definition, but when you know you know.

We’ve been celebrating dads a lot recently. We made a list of the Best Songs About Being A Dad and the Best TV Dads. Now, we’re focusing on movies. Every dad wants something different on Father’s Day. Some dads want to do family activities and some want the day for themselves. There’s no wrong way to celebrate Father’s Day!

Picking out 5 of the best dad movies of all-time was no easy task. I had to put aside some personal biases to consider what the real best of the best would be. In the end, I’m proud of the list we came up with. There are classics, animated movies, comedies, and dramas. We’ve pretty much got it all covered in this list. However, some popular dad movies did end up getting left off the list. I originally had Adam Sandler’s Big Daddy on the list but I think the other 5 movies are better examples of dad movies. Sure, Big Daddy is one of my personal favorites, but I have to consider the greater population. Likewise, Big Fish is a popular dad movie but that also won’t be found on this list. To each their own.

Check out the list of the 5 best dad movies of all-time below. Did we miss your favorite father movie? Make sure to let us know!

  • Star Wars

    Obviously, Star Wars had to make the list. Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back is probably the best example. However, you could really pick any one. Even the newer movies focus on the relationship between Father and Son. However, the relationship between Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker is one of the most iconic in the history of movies. It definitely deserves to be on the list and in the first spot, in my opinion.

  • Field Of Dreams

    Field Of Dreams has to be on the list of Best Dad Movies Of All-Time. It’s a great movie and focuses on making your loved ones proud. When you think about a Dad and a Son having a catch, you probably think of this movie. It’s one of the best things fathers and sons can do together and is always so bonding when you’re growing up. Is it my favorite movie? No, it is not. However, I can’t deny it belongs on the list.

  • Mrs. Doubtfire

    Originally, this is where I had Big Daddy. However, I can’t say Big Daddy is a better dad movie than Mrs. Doubtfire. I can’t do it! Yes, I prefer it as a movie, but I can’t leave Mrs. Doubtfire off the list for Big Daddy. It’s funny, it’s emotional, and it’s about how far a dad will go for his kids. Was he the best dad? Nope, but it’s still a great and powerful movie.

  • Finding Nemo

    Had to throw a little curveball into the mix. There are lots of great animated movies about dads. The Lion King is another great example that could have made the list. My recency bias may have allowed for Finding Nemo to beat it out. Marlin goes all out to find his son and it’s a great movie about a loving father.

  • Liar, Liar

    Ending the list with another comedy. Is there a better drama that should have made the final 5? I’m sure there is. However, this is a Dave & Chuck The Freak list and we’d rather talk about (and watch) comedies. Jim Carrey’s performance in Liar, Liar is one that sticks with you. Kids likely want all sorts of crazy expensive wishes on their birthday, but all he wanted was more time with his dad and for his dad to be honest. My poor little heartstrings. It’s emotional and it’s funny, how could it not end up on the list?

