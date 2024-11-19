Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Dave and Chuck The Freak

Pervert Of The Day: Florida Man Arrested For ‘Jiggling His Genitals’ At Hospital

Author Dave & Chuck the Freak and Cort Freeman
Pervert Of The Day: Florida Man Arrested For 'Jiggling His Genitals' At Hospital

The Florida man accused of “jiggling his genitals” at a hospital is our Pervert Of The Day on Dave & Chuck “The Freak.” It’s deserved!

It’s the latest Pervert Of The Day. To meet our subject today, we’re going to be heading down to the state of Florida. You don’t want to end up like this guy and be the focus of the Pervert Of The Day. Thankfully, it’s very much avoidable if you just keep it in your pants.

Florida Man Jiggling His Genitals Is Pervert of The Day

According to Villages-News, a Villager’s son has been sentenced for “jiggling” his genitals at the entrance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. That man has since been identified as 52-year-old Darrin Milinski. Milinski reportedly pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to the charge of exposure of sexual organs, per Villages-News. He was then sentenced to 19 days in jail with credit for 19 days already served and was placed on probation for 11 months and ordered to perform 20 hours of community service.

Villages-News reports he had been discharged from the hospital but was still wearing his gown when he was standing at the entrance around 6:30am when he lifted his gown showing his penis and testicles and asked a passerby to check his balls. It sounds like he was seeking advice and opinions as to whether they appeared to be swollen. Witnesses say he was jiggling his genitals when he lifted the gown at the hospital.

According to Villages-News, Milinski is unsheltered but records show he previously lived with his 85-year-old father in The Villages. You can’t go around flashing people your privates and jiggling them! That will only end in trouble. You can see Milinski’s mugshot provided by Sumter County Court below.

Darrin Milinski mugshot
Sumter County Court
Darrin Milinski mugshot (via Sumter County Court)

This isn’t the first Florida Man story we’ve talked about on Dave & Chuck The Freak and it certainly won’t be the last. If you’re interested in reading more Florida Man stories that we’ve talked about on the show you can keep scrolling. We’ve put together a full collection of some of the best of the best that we’ve talked about on the show. Most will even have a mugshot to go along with the wild story. More often than not, the mugshot is just as crazy as the story that goes along with it. Keep scrolling to see more!

Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.

5 Hilarious Florida Man Stories Heard On Dave & Chuck The Freak

Honestly, there’s nothing like a good Florida Man story. They’re exciting, they’re wild, they’re far from ordinary. You never know what to expect when you hear a story about a Florida Man. These types of stories have taken over the internet, and rightfully so. Here are 5 hilarious Florida Man stories you’ve heard on Dave & Chuck The Freak!

Some of these individuals committed crazy crimes, while others just accomplished something impressive! They’re not all criminals. However, the best stories typically are.

5 Hilarious Florida Man Stories Heard On Dave & Chuck The Freak

Dave & Chuck The Freak love talking about all sorts of crazy individuals who have done equally crazy things. That’s why you’ll hear segments like “The Times Of India,” “What’s With The Asians?,” and stories about “Those Crazy Canadians.” Truly, you never know what you might hear. People are strange, man.

When it comes to strange people, there seems to be no place like Florida. Maybe it’s the warm weather? Perhaps there’s something in the water. Whatever it is, Florida seems to get a lot of attention for some of its citizens behavior. You just don’t get these kind of stories out of Vermont or Minnesota.

On the show, Dave & Chuck The Freak have shared some absolutely wild stories and crimes that have been committed by a Florida Man. Whenever you hear  a story start with “a Florida man…” you know you’re in for a good story. Now, we’re celebrating the Florida Man with a collection of the best stories that you’ve heard on Dave & Chuck The Freak.

Of course, on the show we’ve talked about many more than just five Florida Men. So, narrowing it down was difficult. It wasn’t an easy feat. However, it’s been done. We did it! Here are 5 of the craziest most hilarious Florida Man stories you’ve heard on Dave & Chuck The Freak!

  • Florida Man Plays Guitar While Having Brain Surgery

    https://twitter.com/DaveandChuck/status/1748304820228829606

    Hey, not every Florida Man story is about a criminal! This is actually a touching story. It also features some rocking metal, so double the points. Watch as this guy plays his guitar during brain surgery! I didn’t know that was possible.

    Read more about this story here!

  • Florida Man Throws Beer Can And Fires Gun After Being Upset By Speeding Drivers

    https://twitter.com/DaveandChuck/status/1747600957439975756

    Ah, here we go. This is the content you came for. When things don’t go your way, this is not how you should act. When things didn’t go his way, this Florida Man chose violence. He threw beer cans at speeding cars and even brought out a gun?

    Read more about this story here!

  • Florida Man Robs House After Homeowner Invites Him In For A Beer

    https://twitter.com/DaveandChuck/status/1737449065468579974

    If someone invites you inside for a beer, you should probably be nice to them! Well, that’s not what happened this time. I’m sure this homeowner has learned his lesson and won’t be inviting any strangers inside for any beverages any time soon. Seriously, why would you do this? It makes no sense to me.

    Read more about this story here!

  • Florida Man Arrested For 'Molesting' Manatee Mannequin

    https://twitter.com/DaveandChuck/status/1734554992944549916

    Alliteration aside, that’s an awful headline. Yikes. How does…why would…so many questions on this story. But, do I want the answers? Yes. Yes, I do.

    Read more about this story here!

  • Florida Man Tries To Steal Waffle House Tattoo

    https://twitter.com/DaveandChuck/status/1732383174829752428

    Waffle Houses are famous for their delicious food at any hour of the day. However, they’re actually probably more famous for all the fights and drama that seem to happen at a Waffle House location every day. Seriously, it seems like every day there’s a new viral video of a wild fight at a Waffle House. Well, that’s actually not how this story goes. This Florida Man just loves him some Waffle House.

    Read more about the story here!

Sign me for Dave &amp; Chuck The Freak's 'Unsolicited' Email Newsletter!

Join now to receive the Dave &amp; Chuck The Freak's 'Unsolicited' Email Newsletter. You'll get access to recaps of the best stories of the week, the Peep Show of the week, as well as weekly 'Street Bits' episodes, an uncensored Dave & Chuck the Freak exclusive, available only to subscribers.

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.

Author Dave & Chuck the Freak and Cort Freeman
Category:
Tags:
,

More Dave and Chuck the Freak

Load More