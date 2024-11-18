Woman Credits Botox For Looking Younger Than Mom While Using Her ID

People be scamming. We can’t go a day without someone trying to commit a scam to get insurance money or to pry people away from their hard earned cash. This case is out of a Florida and has a Botox twist. The woman involved thought she was going to outsmart the authorities but she failed.

According to WTSP, “A 44-year-old woman from Bradenton was arrested after she allegedly used her mother’s name, driver’s license and social security information to file for hurricane disaster assistance.” When she arrived to pick-up her check, an employee mentioned how much younger she looked than the woman in the photo. The 44-year-old claimed that she had undergone Botox treatments, and that’s why she looked so much younger.

Eventually, the 44-year-old woman was denied her check and asked to return the next day, according to WTSP. When she arrived, officers questioned her and arrested her. The employee didn’t fall for the Botox B.S.

Many Floridians have been experiencing incredibly tough times after being hit by two hurricanes in a couple of months. The hurricane relief aid is so important for helping those who have been affected. It’s terrible to see someone trying to scam the system. But, as I stated before, people be scamming.

For some context, let’s talk about Botox. This was you can understand what the woman in this story was trying to lie about. According to ClevelandClinic, “Botox® is one of the most widely known brands of botulinum toxin injections. Botulinum toxins are neurotoxins that affect nerves and cause muscle weakening. You might get a botulinum toxin injection for cosmetic or medical reasons. Healthcare providers inject small amounts into specific muscles to smooth wrinkles, prevent migraine headaches and treat a wide range of other health conditions.”