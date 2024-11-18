Threesome Fun Facts

(L to R) Gabriel Lopez, May Ferreira and Deb Barreiro, pose for a picture at Pueyrredon park, in Buenos Aires, on February 11, 2020. - "Polyamory" and other ways to conceive sexual-affective relationships have become topics of books, series and articles, in the traditionally monogamous Latin American culture. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Everybody Wants To Have A Threesome, Right?

We don’t think need to explain threesomes to anyone. Shoot, we’d assume most of our listeners have had them anyway. A couple people on the show have been a part of them as well. So, we know they are popular and we know a lot of people are interested in trying them out, or fantasize about having them. So popular, that The University of Michigan did a study on the future of polyamorous relationships and threesomes.

TheChive has compiled a list of some threesome facts based off a study done by The University of Michigan. Here are a few highlights. “95% of men admit to fantasizing about threesomes, of those who’d had threesomes, 80% said it was a one-time thing born mostly out of curiosity, and some people get into a three-way situation thinking it might help their relationship issues, but…shocker…it tends to complicate things even more.” Canadians have also had more according to the study. “22% of Canadians say they’ve had a threesome. In the good ol’ U.S. of A, 10% of women and 18% of men say they’ve had one.”

So, if you’re gonna have one, just be safe. Talk it out with your partner, if you’re in a relationship. If you’re a unicorn looking to a join a couple, just make sure you’ve done your research to be safe.

We know that they even have dating apps designed specifically for people looking to have multiple partners. If you want engage in those activities, it’s obviously possible to seal the deal, but according to our listeners, it’s not as easy as you’d like to image.

Also, not everyone is capable of providing what all partners need in a threesome. Chuck has told the story of his buddy who was feeling the physical and mental stress of trying to please two partners at the same time. So, make sure you’re in shape and up for the challenge. Good luck!