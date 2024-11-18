Steve Urkel Had to Hide His Bulge on Later Seasons of “Family Matters”

Actor Jaleel White in costume as Steve Urkel (of TV show Family Matters) posing w. dolls of his character. (Photo by Mario Ruiz/Getty Images)

We’d imagine that everyone knows who Steve Urkel is. Even the younger crowd has had to run across the character from the 90′ TV sitcom “Family Matters”. Urkel was played by Jaleel White, and with the release of his memoir, “Growing Up Urkel”, we’ve learned something about his dong.

According to PageSix, Jaleel White, most known for his character Steve Urkel on the 90’s TV sitcom “Family Matters” made a shocking reveal in his forthcoming memoir. In the later seasons, he was told by executives to start wearing looser jeans in order to hide his bulge. The character was famous for wearing suspenders and tight jeans but as he started to become less “geeky”, it was time to upgrade his wardrobe.

Now, it’s important to know that Jaleel White was a young kid when he started filming the show. By the time the show as ending, he was 22-years-old. He’d literally grown up and with that, your body changes. So he might have been able to get away with the tight-fitting jeans as a kid, but once becoming a man, it was so easy to hide his package.

So, we are sure you didn’t expect to start your day learning about Steve Urkel’s package but here we are. Tight-fitting jeans and yoga pants have becoming so popular these days that a lot of people are walking around with a bulge. Especially with the grey sweatpants being so popular, bulges are everywhere. But on screen, it would be difficult to take Urkel seriously when he had a huge bulge in his pants.

For so long, Jaleel White was unable to escape the character. Even today, when I see him, I think of Urkel. But, he’s branched out and done a lot of different roles. No word on if he still has to wear loose jeans to hide his bulge.