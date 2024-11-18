Florida is Getting Chilly This Week

Winter is on the way, but it sure hasn’t felt like it across much of the U.S. yet this season. However, that’s about to change, as a swath of cold air is expected, by weather experts, to move into the area this week, bringing the chance for some very fall and winter-like weather. That even includes Florida. Now, Florida is expected to get much colder this week. So, if you’re someone who loves when it actually feels like winter, or at least as winter-y as it gets in Florida, this week might be for you.

Florida Weather Predictions

According to the National Weather Service, Florida is about to get much colder in the next few days. The general state has highs near 80 on Monday, Nov. 18, but by Thursday, temperatures will actually get down into the mid-50s. For Tampa, the weather prediction calls for a low of 49 on Friday and 48 on Saturday. For Fort Myers, you’re looking at lows at 50 on Friday and Saturday. Thankfully, by Sunday, temperatures warm up again.

Let’s say you really want to see some snow this holiday season. If so, you might want to check out the snowiest cities in America. The experts at the Farmer’s Almanac have put out a tally of the snowiest cities in America, based on a few criteria. Mainly, they only looked at cities with at least 10,000 people. If they hadn’t done they, the tally would have mainly Alaskan towns. It’s really wild to see how much snow these towns get. They also used official NOAA data on annual snowfall totals to figure out which cities get the most white stuff.

The No. 1 snowiest city in the country, according to the Farmer’s Almanac, is Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. “One of the oldest French settlements in North America, Sault Ste. Marie is near the river bank connecting Lake Huron and Lake Superior,” they note. “With lake-effect snow, it’s no surprise that it’s one of the snowiest places in the United States. Sault Ste. Marie has received an average snowfall of 119.3 inches per year.” That’s certainly a lot of snow. Too much, if you ask me, but if you love snow, it’s perfect for you. No. 2 on their tally was Syracuse, New York, in the upstate New York area. They get 114.3 inches per year of snow on average. Another city near there, Buffalo. gets about 92 inches of snow a year. Choc it up to a lot of lake-effect snow.

