A Swedish Politician Has A Crippling Banana Fear!

We all have our fears. We’ve shared some of ours throughout the years on the show. Dave doesn’t like birds or clowns. Chuck doesn’t like being in a dark basement and going up the stairs. Andy has a fear of hiccups and constipation. Jason is afraid of big spiders and stinging insects. But, none of us are afraid of bananas!

According to The Guardian, a politician in Sweden is now known for her fear of bananas. Leaked e-mails reportedly mention her phobia of bananas and need for people to not bring them to meetings. The Guardian reports, “Paulina Brandberg, the minister for gender equality and work life, has previously spoken out about her issue with bananas, describing it as “the world’s weirdest phobia”. We’ve never heard of someone with a crippling banana fear.

We talk about how it would be very difficult for a politician to have this phobia revealed. Chuck and Lisa say they would just bring bananas to the debate and freak the other person out. Not a bad way to win an election. If someone has a banana fear, you gotta use it to your advantage.

We also talk about other food fears. We know that banana-phobia isn’t the only one out there. Chuck mentions how he learned about his dad’s fear of peaches. Not eating them, but the fuzzy outer coat of the peaches freaks the Bryster out. Chuck reveals that he used to torture his dad all the time once he found out.

Then, we watch some old ‘Maury’ clips. The ‘Maury Show’ would often have guests on with crippling phobias. Then, he would perform some sort of live, public, immersion therapy with them, which always left them screaming. We talked about the famous “Cotton Ball Man” and the “Bring Out The Olives” clips.

We realize how diabolical the segments were because at the end of the day, these were people with severe mental illness. He’d highlight their fear and then exploit it essentially. But, we all watched it, and still do to this day because being afraid of olives is just so ridiculous.

If you’ve never seen the Peep Show about Dave and Chuck talking about their Fear of Pneumatic Tubes, then check it out!