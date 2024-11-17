Dating Hack: Try Asking A Guy For Help At Home Depot

Dating Hack: Try Asking A Guy For Help At Home Depot (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Is asking a guy for help at Home Depot a new dating hack? One woman is now swearing by it saying it works and she’s going viral on TikTok for it.

If you’re in the dating game, you’re probably on all the dating apps. It’s easy, it’s something to do, and it does work. However, you might be getting tired of the same old same old on there. Not everyone on dating apps is looking to date, some are just looking for a hook-up. So, maybe you’ll have better luck out there in the real world. But where do you start? Sometimes, it can be good to meet people at the grocery store, the gym, or some other shared hobby. That way you immediately know you have at least one shared interest. Or you could go to Home Depot. One TikToker is swearing by it and says it works for her!

Should You Try Asking A Guy For Help At Home Depot To Find A Date?

Katelyn Ansari might be onto something here. She’s going viral on TikTok after going to Home Depot to find a date. She walked around the store looking for cute guys and eventually found one. Then, she asked him if he could help her buy what she needed to hang a big picture on the wall. Of course, she didn’t really need to hang anything, she was just looking for a reason to approach and interact with him. Sure, his advice wasn’t great. He told her to buy a hook that’s meant for hanging things from the ceiling. So, maybe she didn’t make the brightest pick but she thought he was cute and that’s worth something, right?

However, it seems like the dating hack actually ended up working! She told People that the video is from a few months ago and they ended up going out on a date and now they’re a couple! So, she’s taking to social media to spread the word so more people can find love the same way she did. Cool that she’s sharing it and not keeping it to herself. There is a catch to all of this though. Not every guy at Home Depot knows what he’s doing. It might seem like a good spot to meet a masculine man who loves labor, but some people inside Home Depot are incredibly confused. Just look at the horrible response and advice this guy gave her. I go to Home Depot from time to time and you do not want to ask me for any tips. I have no idea what I’m doing and always feel lost in there.

You can check out the viral video of her dating hack below. Do you think you’d be willing to give this a try?

