Dave and Chuck The Freak

Dating Hack: Try Asking A Guy For Help At Home Depot

Is asking a guy for help at Home Depot a new dating hack? One woman is now swearing by it saying it works and she’s going viral on TikTok for it.

If you’re in the dating game, you’re probably on all the dating apps. It’s easy, it’s something to do, and it does work. However, you might be getting tired of the same old same old on there. Not everyone on dating apps is looking to date, some are just looking for a hook-up. So, maybe you’ll have better luck out there in the real world. But where do you start? Sometimes, it can be good to meet people at the grocery store, the gym, or some other shared hobby. That way you immediately know you have at least one shared interest. Or you could go to Home Depot. One TikToker is swearing by it and says it works for her!

Should You Try Asking A Guy For Help At Home Depot To Find A Date?

Katelyn Ansari might be onto something here. She’s going viral on TikTok after going to Home Depot to find a date. She walked around the store looking for cute guys and eventually found one. Then, she asked him if he could help her buy what she needed to hang a big picture on the wall. Of course, she didn’t really need to hang anything, she was just looking for a reason to approach and interact with him. Sure, his advice wasn’t great. He told her to buy a hook that’s meant for hanging things from the ceiling. So, maybe she didn’t make the brightest pick but she thought he was cute and that’s worth something, right?

However, it seems like the dating hack actually ended up working! She told People that the video is from a few months ago and they ended up going out on a date and now they’re a couple! So, she’s taking to social media to spread the word so more people can find love the same way she did. Cool that she’s sharing it and not keeping it to herself. There is a catch to all of this though. Not every guy at Home Depot knows what he’s doing. It might seem like a good spot to meet a masculine man who loves labor, but some people inside Home Depot are incredibly confused. Just look at the horrible response and advice this guy gave her. I go to Home Depot from time to time and you do not want to ask me for any tips. I have no idea what I’m doing and always feel lost in there.

You can check out the viral video of her dating hack below. Do you think you’d be willing to give this a try?

Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.

9 Dudes Who Should Have Won 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Congratulations, Patrick Dempsey! You’ve been named People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive‘ for 2023. You now join an impressive class of men including George Clooney, Johnny Depp, and Brad Pitt. Nobody can take this title from you…although, maybe they should.

Look, there’s no questioning he’s a handsome guy. Sure, I’ll even say sexy. I’m just saying maybe he deserved the award when he was a little more, how do I put this delicately, popular? I think he would have been unquestionably in the running for the title in 2007. Why give him the title now?

Sexiest Man Alive

It would have made a lot of sense for him to win Sexiest Man Alive during his run as Dr. Derek Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy. He was literally nicknamed McDreamy! Patrick Dempsey was a household name and just about everyone had a crush on him. Patrick was adored by the girls at school and their moms alike. During that time, he was the sexiest man alive. Today? He’s still sexy, but some other sexy men are missing out on a well-deserved title because we forgot to give Patrick Dempsey his 15 years ago.

In recent years, People’s Sexiest Man Alive title has gone to Chris Evans (2022), Paul Rudd (2021), and Michael B. Jordan (2020). All of whom are very much deserving of the award in that year. Chris Evans has long been one of the internet’s favorite crushes. Plus, he’s Captain America! He was in the news every week for something whether it’s the blockbuster he was starring in or someone he was rumored to be dating.

Paul Rudd is aging like a fine wine. He’s just getting better and better over the years and seems to have cracked the secret to aging. I’d say he deserves the title. Then, obviously Michael B. Jordan deserved the title in 2020. He is certainly one of the sexiest men alive and was starring in the Creed movies (along with other major films) and was a big part of pop culture. Can you name the last movie Patrick Dempsey starred in? Think on it.

I think an important metric that should be considered during the process of determining the sexiest man alive should be are they currently popular? Otherwise, there’s an employee at my local gym that would be worthy of the title. He’s probably just as known as Dempsey right now. So, here are 9 other dudes who I think should have and could have won sexiest man alive in 2023.

Other Men Worthy Of The Title

  • Ryan Gosling

    Ryan Gosling has never won People's Sexiest Man Alive title

    Ryan Gosling has never won People’s Sexiest Man Alive title. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

    Believe it or not, Ryan Gosling has never won People’s Sexiest Man Alive title. I feel like this could have been the year. He was in the biggest movie of the year (and looked darn good in it). Then again…he’s just Ken.

  • Travis Kelce

    Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce could have won People's Sexiest Man Alive title.

    Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce could have won People’s Sexiest Man Alive title. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    I know many people are tired of seeing it and hearing him brought up. However, can you name a more popular man in 2023…who also happens to be pretty sexy? He’s an incredibly popular athlete, a two-time Super Bowl champion (including the most recent Super Bowl title), he’s handsome, and he’s (allegedly) dating one of the biggest starts on earth. Additionally, he’s everywhere! Is there a single commercial running on TV that he’s not in? If there is, I haven’t seen it. This could have been the cherry on top of one of the greatest years for a human being ever.

  • Harry Styles

    Harry Styles could have won People's Sexiest Man Alive title

    Harry Styles will win the title one day. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

    Harry Styles is certainly worthy of the title of ‘Sexiest Man Alive.’ He’s one of the most well-known celebrities in the world and one of the most handsome. His list of ex-girlfriends includes some of the most beautiful and popular women alive. He can sing, he can act, and he can definitely model. I wouldn’t have blinked an eye if Harry had won the coveted title. His time will come.

  • Leonardo DiCaprio

    Leonardo DiCaprio has never won People's Sexiest Man Alive title.

    Somehow, Leonardo DiCaprio has never won People’s Sexiest Man Alive title. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner)

    Here’s a fact you may not have known: Leo has never won People’s Sexiest Man Alive title. However, he has won the title for other outlets, but this is the one that matters. He’s also appeared on the cover of People’s ‘Most Beautiful’ in 1998. I’m sure it doesn’t bother him, he’s accomplished enough in fields that matter to care about being the most sexy. That being said, this is probably the only trophy missing from his mantle. I mean, I don’t think they actually give a trophy for this, but you know what I’m getting at…

  • Robert Pattinson

    Robert Pattinson for Sexiest Man Alive!

    Robert Pattinson for Sexiest Man Alive! (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

    If I was able to vote for People’s Sexiest Man Alive, I would probably have cast my vote for Robert Pattinson. First, I believe he is in fact the sexiest man alive. Secondly, he remains a big deal in pop culture. He’s Batman! Clooney won it! I think Pattinson should, and eventually will, join the exclusive list. Just give it a little time. The hair…the stare…it’s all there.

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinksi is one of the Sexiest Men Alive, regardless of title.

    John Krasinksi is one of the Sexiest Men Alive, regardless of title. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

    John Krasinski is an American Treasure an is worthy of being named Sexiest Man Alive. We’ve seen him go from cute to straight up sexy since his days on The Office. He’s grown out his beard, got ripped, and remains popular staying busy with several projects in front of and behind the camera. I bet you he was one of five finalists for the award this year. He had to have been. Otherwise, who are the judges here? I’d like to throw my hat into the ring going forward.

  • John Mayer

    John Mayer is worthy of Sexiest Man Alive

    John Mayer is worthy of Sexiest Man Alive (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

    The crooner is definitely has the looks and charisma to win People’s Sexiest Man Alive. He seemingly has it all. He’s handsome, he’s funny, and he can play the guitar. Is that legal? I feel like an individual should only be able to be one of those things. All three? Not fair. To be honest, that might have something to do with him not winning.

  • Simu Liu

    Simu Liu could be the Sexiest Man Alive

    Simu Liu is another celeb who will probably one day win the title of Sexiest Man Alive. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for IWC Schaffhausen)

    Simu Liu is another celebrity that could have been crowned Sexiest Man Alive in 2023. He’s a Marvel superhero, he’s a chiseled Ken, and he’s smart! I enjoyed watching him during his run on Celebrity Jeopardy! Not every guy on this list would be capable of looking good and being smart. Simu can and does!

  • Pedro Pascal

    Pedro Pascal should have won 2023's Sexiest Man Alive title

    Pedro Pascal should have won 2023’s Sexiest Man Alive title (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

    Did any actor have a better 2023 than Pedro Pascal? The Last Of Us was one of the biggest shows of the year. It was only one of the reasons Pedro was the internet’s favorite person this year. Seriously, did you see all the memes? You couldn’t scroll without seeing his handsome face. It also helps that he’s funny, as we saw when he hosted Saturday Night Live. I’m actually surprised he didn’t win People’s Sexiest Man Alive this year. Patrick Dempsey was a Cinderella story, which is ironic because Dempsey stars in Enchanted.

